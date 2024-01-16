Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Watcher's Palace Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A section of flooring crafted to mimic the design of the Watcher's Palace.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
8
Granite
8
Bismuth Ore
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
