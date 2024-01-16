Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Voidcast Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Golbez.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Ilmenite Ingot
3
AR-Caean Velvet
3
Rutilated Quartz
3
Voidcast Pauldron
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4400
Max Quality
8200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
