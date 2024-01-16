Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Vintage Scutum
Shield - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
163
Block Strength
163
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Tenacity
+4
Vitality
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
1
Rusting Scutum
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
