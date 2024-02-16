Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

FFXIV Teams Up with the Prisoner Wine Company in Surprisingly Sophisticated Collab

FFXIV gets its very own vintage!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Newest

Related Posts

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Prisoners Guide: How to Sell & Convert Prisoners
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV DPS Rankings – Best Ranged DPS Classes for October 2021
Nerium
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Party Size Guide - How to Increase Party Size
Dillon Skiffington