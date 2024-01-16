Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Rusting Scutum

Details
Crafting

Item Details

139

139

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Adds Separate Zone Instances To Help Day One Endwalker Server Congestion
Mike Williams
How to Get the Shoebill Minion in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Streamer Zepla Finds Refuge From Ukrainian Crisis in Poland
Mike Williams