Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rusting Scutum
Shield - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
139
Block Strength
139
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+3
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV Adds Separate Zone Instances To Help Day One Endwalker Server Congestion
Mike Williams
How to Get the Shoebill Minion in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Streamer Zepla Finds Refuge From Ukrainian Crisis in Poland
Mike Williams