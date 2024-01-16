Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Vintage Round Shield
Shield - Item Level 46
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
181
Block Strength
181
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
46
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Lanolin
1
Ragstone
1
Iron Rivets
1
Mahogany Lumber
1
Rotting Round Shield
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
1580
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Rewards Guide - All Known Exclusive Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock Every Mount Introduced in FFXIV Patch 6.35
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry