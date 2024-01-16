Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rotting Round Shield
Shield - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
153
Block Strength
153
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
23 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Vitality
+3
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
