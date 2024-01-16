Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Iron Rivets
Metal - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Short iron pins with large heads. Used in connecting metal plates.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
73 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
33
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
33
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium