Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Iron Rivets

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Short iron pins with large heads. Used in connecting metal plates.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium