Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Vintage Doublet Vest

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Item Icon
Cotton Yarn
1
Item Icon
Hard Leather
1
Item Icon
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Item Icon
Frayed Cotton Doublet Vest
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Orthos Rewards Guide - All Known Exclusive Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock Every Mount Introduced in FFXIV Patch 6.35
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry