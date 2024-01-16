Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Hard Leather
Leather - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large, tough piece of cured animal hide.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
31 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Animal Hide
1
Crystals
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
8
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
20
Max Quality
168
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 31, 2019
Nerium
Where to Find Raw Eblan Danburite in FFXIV - Crafting Material Guide
Nerium