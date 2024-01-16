Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Unfinished Wood Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Natural flooring made of unvarnished wood.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Granite
6
Cut Stone
6
Astral Birch Lumber
6
Crystals
Ice Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Final Fantasy Creator Weaves His Own Gucci Magic In FFXIV
Mike Williams
After So Many Other Games, Returning to FFXIV Feels Like Coming Home
Michael Higham
FFXIV Omega Raids Guide — How to Unlock Them & Where They Begin
Andrea Shearon