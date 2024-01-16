Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Unfinished Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall of pale unvarnished wood.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
6
Item Icon
Cut Stone
6
Item Icon
Astral Birch Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
6
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

