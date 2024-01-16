Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Twinsilk Hood of Striking
Head - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
152
Magic Defense
152
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
336 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+58
Vitality
+58
Determination
+58
Direct Hit Rate
+41
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Twinsilk
5
Twinthread
5
Gazelle Leather
5
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Strength
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
980
Max Quality
3420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
