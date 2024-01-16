Games
True Linen Trousers of Striking
Legs - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
251
Magic Defense
251
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+112
Vitality
+114
Skill Speed
+112
Critical Hit
+78
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
True Linen
2
Palladium Nugget
2
Everdeep Aethersand
2
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Strength
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
