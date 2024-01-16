Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Palladium Nugget
Metal - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure palladium.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Electrum Ore
1
Palladium Sand
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
490
Max Quality
2736
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
