FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
True Linen Skirt of Fending
Legs - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
456
Magic Defense
456
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+112
Tenacity
+112
Vitality
+114
Determination
+78
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
True Linen
2
Twinthread
2
Everdeep Aethersand
2
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Vitality
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
