FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Toymaker's Show Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A perfect demonstration of one's toy-making abilities, or perhaps “toy-buying” abilities.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Showcase
28
Item Icon
Lorikeet Down
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton Thread
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
28
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

