Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Titanium Scythe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
5
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
5
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Branch
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium