FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Titanium Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 56
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
236 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+94
Perception
+164
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 46
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Titanium Nugget
5
Cloud Mica Whetstone
5
Dark Chestnut Branch
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
