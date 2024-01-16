Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Titanium Mail of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

122

122

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Dragon Leather
5
Item Icon
Titanium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium