FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Titanium Lance
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
57.23
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
285 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+50
Vitality
+52
Skill Speed
+32
Critical Hit
+47
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Void Glue
4
Dhalmel Leather
4
Titanium Nugget
4
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
