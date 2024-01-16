Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Void Glue

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A powerful adhesive created by boiling down the flesh of various voidsent.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Gelato Flesh
2
Item Icon
Pudding Flesh
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

