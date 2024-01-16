Games
Titanbronze Guillotine
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 409
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
84
Physical Damage
82.88
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 76
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
43149 gil
Sells for
674 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+137
Tenacity
+95
Vitality
+148
Determination
+136
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 66
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Triplite
6
Starch Glue
6
Titanbronze Ingot
6
Amphiptere Leather
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
76
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1464
Craftsmanship
1580
