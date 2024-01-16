Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Starch Glue

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An adhesive substance created by boiling down assorted plant matter.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Vampire Cup Vine
7
Item Icon
Vampire Vine Sap
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Alchemist
Characteristics
Suggested

