FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Starch Glue
Reagent - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An adhesive substance created by boiling down assorted plant matter.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Vampire Cup Vine
7
Vampire Vine Sap
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
715
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
