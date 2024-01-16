Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Tigerskin Cap of Gathering
Head - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
150
Magic Defense
75
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
17249 gil
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+16
Perception
+157
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Halgai Mane
4
Tiger Leather
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Wildfowl Feather
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
