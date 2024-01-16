Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
The Fae's Crown Longbow
Guide
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
86.13
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+151
Dexterity
+148
Critical Hit
+149
Determination
+104
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Dancing Wing
2
Prismatic Ingot
2
Sandalwood Lumber
2
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
