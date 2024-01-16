Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

The Evening Star

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

53

56.53

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
1
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
1
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Rose Gold Ink
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

