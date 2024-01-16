Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
The Evening Star
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
53
Physical Damage
56.53
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+20
Piety
+18
Vitality
+20
Critical Hit
+26
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ingot
1
Electrum Ingot
1
Rose Gold Ingot
1
Darksteel Nugget
1
Enchanted Rose Gold Ink
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
