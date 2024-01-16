Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Enchanted Rose Gold Ink
Reagent - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Ink fortified with rose gold sand to improve aetherial conductivity.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Minium
9
Enchanted Gold Ink
9
Crystals
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
125
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
391
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
ICYMI: Everything Shown at Wholesome Direct 2021
Natalie Flores
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak