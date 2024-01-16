Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Enchanted Rose Gold Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Ink fortified with rose gold sand to improve aetherial conductivity.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Minium
9
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
9
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

