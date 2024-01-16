Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Temple Attire Augmentation

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Materials required to augment a set of temple attire.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
7
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
7
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
7
Item Icon
Saurian Leather
7
Item Icon
Hard Hippogryph Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

