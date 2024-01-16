Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Suzaku Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Far Eastern auspice Suzaku.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Marid Leather
2
Item Icon
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Scarlet Tailfeather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

