Suzaku Barding

Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Far Eastern auspice Suzaku.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Marid Leather
2
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Scarlet Tailfeather
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
3050
Characteristics
Required
Control
1600
Craftsmanship
1650
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
