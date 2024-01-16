Games
Stiperstone Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 200
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
28512 gil
Sells for
428 gil
Bonuses
Control
+149
Craftsmanship
+278
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
200
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Stiperstone
3
Larch Lumber
3
High Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
