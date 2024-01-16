Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Steppe Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Sleep as soundly as the nomadic peoples of the Azim Steppe do.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Halgai Mane
7
Item Icon
Steppe Serge
7
Item Icon
Marid Leather
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

