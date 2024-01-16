Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Star Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Ceiling-mounted lighting expertly crafted to resemble the moon and stars.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Eye
3
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
3
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
3
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
3
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

