Item Icon

Astral Eye

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A polished stone sphere with an unbalanced elemental aspect tipping towards astral.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Rock
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

