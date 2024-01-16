Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Song of the Fiend

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

65.52

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Fiend Sap
3
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

