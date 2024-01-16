Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Snow Linen Jacket of Casting
Body - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
523
Magic Defense
299
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+176
Critical Hit
+127
Intelligence
+186
Determination
+181
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
533
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Linen
7
Almasty Serge
7
Bismuth Ingot
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Grade 5 Intelligence Alkahest
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
Related Posts
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Lapis Manalis Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.3 MSQ Duty
Michael Higham
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall