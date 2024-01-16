Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Snow Linen Coat of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

476

238

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
7
Item Icon
Almasty Serge
7
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

