FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Snow Linen Bottoms of Healing
Legs - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
523
Magic Defense
299
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+186
Piety
+181
Vitality
+176
Spell Speed
+127
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
533
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Linen
7
Almasty Serge
7
Saiga Leather
7
Grade 5 Mind Alkahest
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
