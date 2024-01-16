Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Smith's Show Window
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
In case of emergency, smash glass and commence hacking and slashing.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Showcase
28
Titanbronze Ingot
28
Sea Swallow Leather
28
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
28
Crystals
Fire Crystal
28
Earth Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
