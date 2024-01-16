Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Smith's Show Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

In case of emergency, smash glass and commence hacking and slashing.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Showcase
28
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
28
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
28
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

