FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Smaragdine Rapier
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
97.47
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+136
Critical Hit
+149
Intelligence
+148
Direct Hit Rate
+104
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Onyx
2
Emerald Plating
2
Prismatic Ingot
2
Alumina Whetstone
2
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
