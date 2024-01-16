Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sky Pirate's Coat of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

199

113

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Cloud Cloth
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
2
Item Icon
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

