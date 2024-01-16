Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Shoe Rack

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stack of shelves suited for storing shoes.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
8
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
8
Item Icon
Kumbhira Leather
8
Item Icon
Oasis Open-shelf Bookcase
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV is Officially Has-Its-Own Wine Successful
Andrea Shearon
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Everything We Know About the Elden Ring DLC: Shadow of the Erdtree
placeholder
Corey Plante