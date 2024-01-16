Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Shinryu Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Shinryu, fearsome dragon of legend.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Gazelle Leather
2
Item Icon
Shinryu's Scale
2
Item Icon
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Palladium Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

