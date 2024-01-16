Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Shinryu's Scale

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Large, chitinous scale that once protected the legendary dragon, Shinryu (albeit not very well).

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
All Rewards For FFXIV's The First Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove
Michael Hassall
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi