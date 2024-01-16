Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sheep Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fluffy white rug woven in the likeness of a sheep.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Fleece
5
Item Icon
Boar Leather
5
Item Icon
Blue Fox Hide
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

