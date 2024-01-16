Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sheep Rug
Rug - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A fluffy white rug woven in the likeness of a sheep.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Fleece
5
Boar Leather
5
Blue Fox Hide
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
