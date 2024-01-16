Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Serpentskin Thighboots of Scouting
Feet - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
104
Magic Defense
104
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
177 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+32
Dexterity
+32
Skill Speed
+29
Direct Hit Rate
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
2
Amphiptere Leather
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Grade 1 Dexterity Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
