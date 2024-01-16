Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Serge Turban of Gathering
Head - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
164
Magic Defense
82
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
20386 gil
Sells for
306 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+19
Perception
+166
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Azurite
5
Durium Ingot
5
Steppe Serge
5
Worsted Yarn
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
