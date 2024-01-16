Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Seiryu Sculpture

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An imposing rendition of the serpentine auspice Seiryu. Place eastward for best results.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Azurite
3
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Shishu Reiseki
3
Item Icon
Titanoboa Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

