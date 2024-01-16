Games
Scarlet Moko Gaskins of the Rising Dragon
Legs - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
422
Magic Defense
422
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+191
Vitality
+198
Skill Speed
+129
Determination
+184
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Linen
8
Saiga Leather
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
