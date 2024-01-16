Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Saurian Boots of Aiming
Feet - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
66
Magic Defense
66
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
106 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+18
Dexterity
+17
Determination
+13
Direct Hit Rate
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Raptor Sinew
2
Terminus Putty
2
Saurian Leather
2
Hippogryph Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
451
