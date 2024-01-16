Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Saigaskin Shoes of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

306

306

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
7
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
7
Item Icon
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Item Icon
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

