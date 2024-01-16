Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Saigaskin Shoes of Striking
Feet - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
306
Magic Defense
306
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+117
Vitality
+123
Skill Speed
+114
Critical Hit
+80
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
533
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Saiga Leather
7
Red Pine Lumber
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
